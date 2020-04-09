Bellevue City Administrator Jim Ristow and Mayor Rusty Hike are likely still another few months away from hiring a new police chief.
Ristow said the original plan was to have the application window close at the end of February; however, the pay scale reflected on the job listing was initially lower that it should have been for a growing municipality like Bellevue.
“I believe we had something like a $90,000 start range,” Ristow said. “And it was actually above that, actually like $110,000 or $120,000 for a start range for a city this size. So, we had it at just too low of a starting salary.”
Ristow said that resulted in the application process being extended until the end of March.
With the necessary adjustment made, the pool of candidates doubled to about 20 or 21. Now, Ristow, Human Resources Director Ashley Decker, an outside consultant and a senior leader within the police department are tasked with ranking each candidate, which will ultimately lead to the first wave of interviews being completed in about a month and waves two and three in about 60 days.
“Then it goes before the (Bellevue) Civil Service Commission,” Ristow said of the local group that works to ensure that recruitment, selection and placement of fire and police department personnel is done in a fair and unbiased manner. “So, if out of this pool of applicants there are a good batch of them, we will start moving through that process.”
Some of the concern and unrest being caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic inevitably could slow down the projected timeline, he said. There’s the issue of meeting face to face with qualified applicants and the formal interview process may have to be adjusted accordingly.
That issue is coupled with the possibility that some of the most qualified applicants may no longer feel like making a big career move is in the cards amid coronavirus concerns.
“It’s really hard for somebody in that profession to say, ‘Now is the time to go apply for a job and leave my community, or leave my job,’” Ristow said. “Even though we shut this off, we probably got fewer applicants than we normally would.
“And we think it’s largely because of what’s going on at a national basis.”
Even with the obstacles faced, Ristow said it’s a priority landing a new chief. Candidates from inside and outside the state have applied, including at least one internally with BPD.
Capt. Tom Dargy has been leading the department since January. This came as a result of former Bellevue police chief, Mark Elbert, coming to an agreement with the city in December 2019 enabling him to retire before the age and years of service requirements of his police pension plan.
On his 55th birthday in 2023, Elbert will receive $78,000 yearly in lieu of the police pension he would have received had he remained chief, as previously reported by the Omaha World-Herald. Elbert now serves as the city’s community development director.
Ristow said Dargy has been leading the department well during this transitional period.
“He is doing a fantastic job, and you have to stop and think that he stepped in relatively right at the beginning of the pandemic,” the city administrator said. “So he has dealt with a lot of issues as they’ve developed, and he’s done a great job. We are absolutely pleased.”
Currently, BPD continues facing the uphill battle of recruiting and retaining officers. It’s a struggle Ristow said is being seen by the Omaha Police Department and other agencies around the state and country. With ongoing annexations, the need for additional officers is increasing, he said, adding that BPD is sitting right around 100 or fewer officers. The desire is to bump that number to 110 or 120.
Having a strong leader running a department is one way to recruit the right type of officers and keep them living and working in the Bellevue community.
“If you think about it and strip it down to the bottom line, you want that guy that you can trust and that you would go through a door with if there was a situation,” Ristow said.
“With police officers, it’s all about trust and getting them to work together, and that top position has to be there and has to convey that message all the way through.”