Every morning, before the sun dares to shine, my husband’s alarm rings. And before he wipes the sand from the corners of his eyes, he plants a soft kiss on my cheek and pulls the blankets over me.
In that brief moment, when I’m half asleep, I am reminded of how much he loves me. So when a cheesy day like Valentine’s Day comes along, I’m more than happy to celebrate the love I’m lucky enough to have.
Throughout the week, we’re busy with school, work, family gatherings and friends, making it difficult for us to get a sufficient amount of quality time together.
Which means, when I see those heart-shaped boxes filled with chocolates lining the shelves at stores, I try to slow down and show him just how much I value our relationship.
And while I adore the day, I am well aware that for others the feeling is not mutual.
This time of year, I hear people say that Valentine’s Day is “overrated” and “depressing.”
My Facebook and Instagram feeds flood with memes about being single on the one day a year intended for love.
But Valentine’s day isn’t a war on people who haven’t been shot by Cupid’s arrow. It’s a day to recognize and appreciate love in whatever form it’s in.
Growing up, I thought Valentine’s Day was just for happy couples, the kind that walk their dogs in Central Park and have a picture-perfect “meet cute” at a local cafe where two people lock eyes while reaching for the same cup of steaming-hot coffee.
While Hallmark and Hollywood clouded my judgment for years, my original valentine taught me all love should be celebrated on Feb. 14.
On Valentine’s Day, my mom always made sure I had a stuffed animal or fuzzy socks printed with hearts and a belly full of chocolate — not because she felt bad I didn’t have someone to share the day with, but because she loved me.
And, well, that’s what Valentine’s Day is all about.
So, to those of you planning to drown your sorrows in a bottle of Moscato while watching “The Notebook,” don’t waste your time wishing you are the one in Ryan Gosling’s arms — instead, appreciate those around you, because romantic love isn’t the only kind that exists.
Buy your mom flowers, treat your grandpa to lunch or give your best friend a card that says what you usually don’t.
Valentine’s Day isn’t overrated, but undervalued. It’s not about fancy dinners or having a date, it’s about cherishing the people we feel blessed to have in our lives.
So today, I am reminded to celebrate those early morning shoulder covers and goodbye kisses in addition to the unconditional love I share with my family and friends.
Happy Valentine's Day.