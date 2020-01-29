As a fourth grader at Chandler View Elementary, Fabricio Hernandez was learning English and getting to know his teachers.
Now he’s stepped foot in his own fourth grade classroom to educate a new generation of students.
Hernandez attended kindergarten at Chandler View before moving to Mexico for three years. He returned for fourth grade in 2007.
“It was fun being here in fourth grade — all the teachers were supportive, very nice to me,” he said.
“When I was in fourth grade I didn’t know English. I was in the English as a Second Language program, so communicating with my teachers was always very difficult, but the community they built was very positive and very good to be around.”
His education continued in Omaha Public Schools when he attended Bryan Middle and Bryan High School.
Hernandez graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with his endorsement in K-6 and English as a Second Language.
Hernandez student taught at Chandler View and then had a job straight out of college in May 2019.
With celebrating I Love Public Schools Day Wednesday, Hernandez said he’s learned the importance of connecting with students and embracing public schools by returning to his alma mater.
“They’re building a relationship with all the teachers they have, and it’s like a second home for them,” he said.
“Being in a public school, you’re learning and building friendships.
“Everything you learn in school is helping you live the rest of your life. You’re building knowledge, friendships and families you don’t even realize.”
Besides the proximity to his home, Hernandez said the Chandler View community brought him back to the school.
“The impact (then-principal Greg Eversoll) gave me, it drove me to come back,” he said. “Mr. Eversoll was the big reason I wanted to come back and the students they had here.
“And Mrs. (Angie) Burns (current principal) is wonderful, very helpful, very positive, so I really like being around her.”
Though Hernandez said he hasn’t seen many changes building-wise, there is one thing that has been hard adapting.
“It’s kind of funny seeing a lot of the teachers that are still teaching were my teachers,” he said. “It’s that change from seeing them as a superior person to now you’re my co-worker.
“I still call them by their last name to show respect, but some of them tell me to call them by their first name. It’s hard to adapt because they used to be my teacher.”
Hernandez said he also wanted to add to the male classroom teacher population, as Chandler View only has two others.
“The population of students is very diverse, and I think by being here, I needed to add to that diversity that the staff needs so students can relate to somebody in the building,” he said. “I’m happy I can bring that for the students.”
Hernandez said he’s happy to be working with fourth grade students.
“Anything from fourth, fifth or sixth, that’s when students still need you a little bit, but they’re not so dependent on you,” he said. “I like to let them be independent and help them if they need me to.”
While the subjects the students learn are fun to teach, Hernandez said his favorite part of Chandler View is working with the kids.
“That’s what I look forward to every day,” he said. “I like being with the kids, hearing their stories, talking with them and relating with them.
“If I build that community with the kids, they’ll enjoy coming here. I have 22 smiles and that just brightens my day.”