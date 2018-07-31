It’s very much “game on” regarding the Raising Cane’s restaurant planned for Cornhusker Road, according to Jim Ristow, president of the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce.
Ristow said Thursday that public concern over an apparent lack of progress at the building site is unnecessary.
He said the site needs to be elevated, which requires the moving of 21,000 cubic yards of dirt, and that effort has caused delays.
Comments on various social media sites questioning whether Raising Cane’s is still planning to build in Bellevue show a high degree of interest among Bellevue residents hoping to visit the national chicken restaurant chain, Ristow said.
The site is near the Great Southern Bank on the north side of Cornhusker Road at 10th Street.
“It’s very much game on,” Ristow said. “It’s just time. It’s moving forward.”