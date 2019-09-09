Bellevue’s annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, which honors fallen and wounded warriors, members of the military, first responders and new citizens, will take place at 6 p.m. today at American Heroes Park. The Kiwanis Club of Bellevue sponsors the ceremony.
The event honors the men and women and their families who have fought for the United States as well as the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony will also recognize wounded warriors and their families.
The primary objective in creating the event in 2002 was to create a place for people, especially families of fallen warriors, to find a place of solace and a reminder that those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice will not be forgotten.
The main part of the ceremony is the Roll Call of Fallen Heroes from Nebraska and western Iowa with cadets from Bellevue East and Bellevue West high schools' Air Force Junior ROTC units honoring each fallen warrior with a military salute as members of VFW Post 10785 read the names, branch of service and home town.
The sacrifices of first responders will be honored with the Ringing of the Four Fives. VFW Post 10785 will conduct the Thirteen Folds of the Flag ceremony to honor the patriotic spirit of Americans who have served in uniform. The U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Service will also swear in about 30 new American citizens.
The Omaha Chapter of Honor and Remember, a national organization whose goals are to never let the sacrifices of American warriors and first responders drift into forgotten history, will be participating in the ceremony.
American Heroes Park is located at the east end of Mission Avenue, adjacent to the Bellevue Bridge.