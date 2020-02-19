When results from the 2020 Census are released early next year, people will likely once again see that Sarpy County is serving as a major boon to Nebraska’s overall population growth.
“Sarpy is documented to be the fastest growing county in the state of Nebraska. There are some reports that we are the second fastest growing county in the nation,” said Michelle Andahl, Sarpy County election commissioner who is also serving as executive chair of the county’s Complete Count Committee during the upcoming census.
The 2010 Census revealed that Sarpy County sat at about 158,000 residents. This census cycle, it’s expected that number will spike to 180,000, or more — nearly a 14% increase.
Area residents in early March can expect to receive census information in their mail. That will include independent census codes for household members, along with information about how to complete the nine-question form.
“One new thing is that previously, this has always been done through the mail or on paper,” Andahl said. “Now, people will be able to reply on their phone through text messaging, they will be able to reply on the internet — their personal or through library partnerships — and also through email.
“And then, of course, there will still be the traditional people who come to the door. But they are hoping that will be a much lower percentage, because now they are only sending people to the doors if people don’t respond.”
Help with the census process is being sought. Those interested in applying for temporary census jobs are encouraged to visit www.census2020.gov and follow the application tabs. Census hiring is expected to continue through April, Andahl said.
The goal is to have the majority of census information completed by April 1, which is being coined “Census Day.”
All information, Andahl said, must be finalized by the end of July at the absolute latest. This will be followed by an assessment period and then final data must be submitted to the federal government by Dec. 31.
Information being requested by the federal government on the survey includes the number of people living in a home, whether the home is rented or owned, each family members’ sex, each person’s age, each person’s race and their relationship to one another.
Whether somebody is a United States citizen will not be asked.
The process, to some, may feel a bit intrusive, and legally, Andahl said the state can’t force someone to complete it, but participation is crucial in terms of the state receiving its maximum chunk of federal dollars.
“In the 2010 census, for every person that was counted, the state and our counties received $1,300 a year for each person, so over 10 years, $13,000,” she said. “This year, they are estimating that for every person counted it will (be) $2,000 given in federal funding for our state.
“And because of the 2010 Census, George Washington Institute of Public Policy calculated that Nebraska, just in 2017, received $2.54 billion … That was completely because of the numbers compiled by the 2010 Census. The only numbers they go off of are from the census, so if you are not counted, it’s a problem.”
Hence, every possible body needs counting. This means that all inmates residing in the county at the time of their incarceration will be accounted for, as many homeless people as possible will be tallied and as many children as possible will be checked off.
A particular emphasis this census is being placed on recording young children.
“There will be a big priority on kids up through kindergarten age,” Andahl said. “It’s hard sometimes to get an accurate count on children that are in school, and that’s because families when they fill it out are not sure if their children count, and children count.”
In addition, Andahl noted how she and others have been in steady communication with local and county officials in an effort to ensure everyone is on the same page heading into census crunch time.
Community partners include mayors from Bellevue, Gretna, Papillion, La Vista and Springfield, county school districts and other major community players like Werner Enterprises, Offutt Air Force Base and the Midlands Community Foundation.
“Through those partnerships, I communicate on a regular basis to give them information to disseminate to their organizations,” she said. “And we have built a very efficient form of communication for the messaging about the census.”
Engaging the public will be key, she said, because it’s imperative residents understand the ramifications of not completing a portion of their civic duties.
“The main message is that we need to get people to answer this because it completely dictates the funding,” Andahl said. “You know, people complain — anywhere you live — you know, ‘Oh, money for schools, money for roads,’ but you know what, you’ve got to respond to the census to make that happen.”