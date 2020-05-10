Two Bellevue women on Sunday are planning to honor their mothers even though these women are no longer living.
Joey Russell is making the trek to Grand Island to spread Chrisi Lovstad’s ashes at Lovstad’s parents’ gravesite. Lovstad, who Russell described as having a great sense of humor and great attitude while dealing with ongoing health problems for years, passed away last October.
“With Mother’s Day coming up and just the huge promotion for it, there’s just constant reminders,” she said. “And I didn’t want to not acknowledge the day, because even though she’s gone, she’s still my mother.”
Russell said she believes her mother would appreciate the gesture. When her grandparents passed, Russell said it was incredibly tough on her mother. She said Lovstad would be happy to be reunited with her parents, even in this way.
She expects the experience to be an emotional one for her and her father, who is accompanying her to Hall County for the day.
“She was one of the best,” Russell said of Lovstad. “The world sure could use a few billion more like her.”
Also taking time out of her Sunday to honor one of her favorites is Amanda Calabrese, whose mother, Barbara Johnson, died in 2011 at age 49. Battling lupus, a long-term autoimmune disease that attacks healthy tissue, Johnson died while going through dialysis for a kidney transplant.
“She died at the dialysis center because her heart stopped,” Calabrese said.
“So that was really rough to go through. But everybody just loved her, she was this tiny little woman … and she would just do anything for anybody, and everybody knew it.”
Calabrese, who is pregnant with her fifth child, is being accompanied by her four children and husband to an Omaha cemetery where her mother’s buried. Although her kids never knew Johnson – who passed two months before her oldest son turned 1 – they have plenty of visuals of their grandmother around the house.
They also learn about Johnson from their mother and frequently visit her gravesite.
“Normally, the kids will color some pictures and bring them to her, or they will bring a fruit snack,” Calabrese said. “And then the next time they come it’s always gone, so they always say, ‘Grandma came and got it!’”
May is always a special, emotional month for Calabrese and her family. In addition to Mother’s Day, May also serves as Lupus Awareness Month and is Johnson’s birthday month.
It’s a time when Calabrese reflects even a little more than usual on her mother’s memory.
“I just miss being able to hang out with her, being able to hug her,” Calabrese said.