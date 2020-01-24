Catholic Schools Week will be celebrated Sunday to Feb. 1. The theme this year is Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed. Below is a list of activities and events at area Catholic schools:
Gross Catholic High School
Monday – House talent show; faculty/staff match-up game; faculty appreciation casual day; faculty appreciation lunch
Tuesday – Saint trivia Plinko
Jan. 29 – Saint guessing jars, senior retreat, school choice rally, wear yellow with uniform.
Jan. 30 – Parent lunch, Christian praise and worship music during passing periods.
Jan. 31 – Mass with St. Bernadette students.
St. Matthew the Evangelist
St. Matthew will be collecting donations for two service projects: money for a single mother who chose life and canned food items for Bellevue Food Pantry.
Sunday (Celebrating Your Parish) — Knights of Columbus pancake feed (fifth-eighth grade student volunteers to help bus tables), student testimonies 8:30 and 10 a.m. Mass and Pre-K open house 11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m.
Monday (Celebrating Your Community) — Uniform: Life Runners shirt or hashtag shirt, prayer partner bingo at 2 p.m. in the gym, adoration 8:15 — 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday (Celebrating Your Students) — Uniform: dress down day (free), family picnic in the gym 11:30 a.m. — 12:15 p.m., spelling bee in gym at 12:15 p.m.
Jan. 29 (Celebrating the Nation) — Uniform: red, white and blue shirt with jeans, sweats (no leggings as pants); living rosary 8:30 a.m., geography bee in gym at 10:30 a.m.
Jan. 30 (Celebrating vocations) — Uniform: dress as your future self (free), eighth grade to Cathedral for Mass at 10 a.m., coffee and donuts with Father Leo periods one through three, “Are You Smarter Than an Eighth Grader?” at 2 p.m. in the gym.
Jan. 31 (Celebrating Faculty, Staff and Volunteers): — Uniform: Class A for Mass, Movie in the gym 1 p.m.
Feb. 1 (Celebrating Families): Mass at 5 p.m., students come in Class A uniform; Students will serve as ministers at Mass; Chicken dinner/potluck after Mass.
Feb. 2; 8:30 a.m. Mass — students serving as ministers; 10 a.m. Mass — students serving as ministers.
St. Bernadette
St. Bernadette’s service project for this year will be collecting pajamas for children. The school will give new pajamas to Catholic Charities.
Students will create the Catholic Schools Week banner to be hung outside the main office. They will also be writing prayers of thanksgiving to give to parents at Mass.
Sunday — The junior high choir will lead the congregation in singing at the 10:30 a.m. Mass. All students are asked to wear their uniform to church to celebrate the beginning of Catholic Schools Week. Students will speak about Catholic education at all Masses.
Monday — Attire: Spirit Day; 8 a.m. Mass with parents and/or grandparents for kindergarten, fourth and eighth graders with donuts, juice and coffee to follow in the Social Hall; pre-K through fourth graders will have bounce houses in the gym 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday — Attire: favorite sports team with jeans or sweatpants; 8 a.m. Mass with parents and/ or grandparents for grades Pre-K, third and sixth with donuts, juice and coffee to follow in the social hall; fifth through eighth graders will have rollerskating at Skate City from 10 a.m. to noon.
Jan. 29 — Attire: favorite book character or wear blue for literacy with jeans or sweatpants; 8 a.m. Mass with parents and/or grandparents for first, second, fifth and seventh grade with donuts, juice and coffee to follow in the social hall; relay races in the gym for kindergarten through fourth grade.
Jan. 30 — Attire: Pre-K through seventh, pajama day; attire eighth grade: regular uniform; Pre-K through seventh eat lunch in their classrooms; 9 a.m. eighth grade leaves for Cathedral for Mass with Archbishop Lucas and will have a special lunch following; all school bingo in the social hall, kindergarten, second, sixth and fifth grades are from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m., and first, third, fourth and seventh grades are from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; parents vs. eighth grader basketball game; 5 to 7 p.m., all families in the school and parish are invited to come eat pancakes with The Pancake Man.
Jan. 31 — Attire: spirit day and eighth grade will wear their black class shirts and sweatshirts; 10:36 a.m. Mass with all SBS students and all Gross High students; movies with Catholic values in classrooms; grades five through eight will participate in a trivia game 1 to 3 p.m.
St. Mary’s
Sunday — Kickoff Mass at 9:30 a.m. followed by a pancake breakfast at the church.
Jan. 31 — Talent Show at 7 p.m. in the school gym.