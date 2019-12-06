Bellevue’s Planning Commission has given its approval to the city’s Capital Improvement Plan that covers the current fiscal year through the 2024-25 fiscal year.
Bellevue’s City Council will vote on the CIP at its Dec. 17 meeting.
The plan has almost $27 million in capital improvements planned for the current fiscal year and is driven by the city’s recent annexation push. Much of the money allocated for the current fiscal year is for equipment for departments, particularly the city’s streets, fire and police departments, to help serve the newly annexed areas.
About $12.6 million of the improvements will be paid for by the city and the other $14.3 million will come from other sources, such as $7.5 million from FEMA for a new public works facility.
The city is using the CIP to form its amended budget proposal for the current fiscal year, Finance Director Rich Severson said. City leaders had said the city would need to amend its budget during the annexations proceedings.
Proposed plans for future years serve as a wish list for the city. Major projects proposed in the CIP are a $9 million library renovation during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 fiscal years, $16.6 million in work on 36th Street between Highway 370 and Platteview Road over multiple years and $10 million in work on 36th Street between Highway 370 and Cornhusker Road.
Each year of the plan devotes the full $750,000 allowed to the city’s LB 840 area, which is land south of Offutt Air Force Base the city hopes to develop into an industrial tract.
Another significant project in the CIP is $3.25 million for 25th Street between Cornhusker Road and Gilmore Road in fiscal year 2020-21.