The Bellevue West CyberPatriot teams are making their way to top of cyber security competitions.
The school’s Air Force Junior ROTC CyberPatriot team recently won first place in the platinum tier and a spot in the semifinals for the Air Force Association’s National Youth Cyber Defense Competition.
West’s CyberPatriot team consists of two divisions: open and JROTC.
The open and JROTC teams competed Jan. 24 at Bellevue University. The team, consisting of Cody Stussy, Logan Trimpey, David Ryckman, Rachel Eserhut and Damien Mealey, is currently ranked first in the state of Nebraska.
Vicky Swingle, the JROTC division’s mentor, said the CyberPatriot team has been around for more than 10 years.
Doug Raush, program director for cyber security at BU and mentor for the CyberPatriot program, said he enjoys the hands-on program for the students.
“This is a really neat organization for high school students because they get an opportunity to take their learning a little bit farther, in terms of cyber security,” he said.
“It’s hands-on in a competitive environment and it’s neat to see the progression and growth in the students in the program for four years.”
Swingle said the program has grown a lot over the years.
“When we first started, it was me and a Junior ROTC team of five kids and a laptop,” she said.
“The number of students has increased, although it attracts a special kid that’s interested in working with computers and really getting into the nitty gritty.
“It’s blossomed as far as the resources we have and it’s incredible to have the support of the community.”
Rausch said BU works with Bellevue East and the Civil Air Patrol, as well.
“We also go out and talk to other teams in the area,” he said.
Besides the students gaining new skills, Swingle said the program is great for their potential careers in the future.
“The military and the Air Force sees a huge advantage in getting these kids interested in the cyber fields,” she said.
“We’ve had kids from the team who have gone onto internships, and we have two kids who have went on to the Air Force and Army as cyber security specialists, and they were both on these teams.”