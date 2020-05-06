Erin Jenkins was ahead of the curve when she made the decision to close her business’ doors in mid-March amid coronavirus concerns, and now she’s making sure she takes the time to open back up the right way.
Jenkins, owner of Canvas Salon & Day Spa, took action along with several members of the Omaha Salon Owners Alliance on March 18 by closing shop. This was at least a week before state and county officials mandated the closure of these types of hands-on businesses, she said.
On April 24, Gov. Pete Rickets announced relaxed restrictions in 59 of the state’s 93 counties, including Sarpy and others in the greater Omaha area, that began Monday. These apply to restaurants, salons, massage therapists, barbershops and tattoo parlors, as long as the businesses adhere to social distancing precautions.
Jenkins, though, is using this week to make sure her 18-person staff is up to speed about newly implemented procedures and also giving Canvas Salon & Day Spa a deep cleaning. She plans to reopen Monday.
“Next week we are planning on coming back into the salon to get it prepared,” Jenkins said. “We are making sure everything is disinfected and all the new protocols are in place and we understand what we are doing.”
Safety measures being taken include all employees and clients wearing masks while in the salon; removing the salon’s waiting room and having clients wait in their cars before appointments; having 10 or fewer clients in the building at a time; being open seven days a week and splitting schedules so fewer staff members are in the building; moving to a cashless payment system to prevent unnecessary contamination; clients washing hands when they come into the salon and when they leave and scheduled disinfecting every half hour.
Because of the mask policy, facials will be unavailable at least in the near future, Jenkins said. But, she feels thankful that she has the means to get her business up and running again, the right way.
“I’m really excited to get back – a little apprehensive, as well,” she said. “Just, you know, you hear so many things back and forth that you don’t really know what’s true or who to believe. So, we are just trusting in our health professionals, the ones making the decision for us that it’s OK to go back.
“We miss our clients desperately and miss each other quite a bit. It’s been a long time, we need to get back into it.”
Another business not diving right back into action day one following Ricketts’ announcement is the locally owned Chick-fil-A franchise on Cornhusker Road.
Although Ricketts’ order, effective through May 31, allows for restaurants to reopen dining rooms at or below half of their capacity, the popular restaurant’s management is erring on the side of caution.
The plan is to remain open to the public drive-thru only until a well-formed plan is crafted, said Tonya Wilkinson, director of operations for Bellevue’s Chick-fil-A.
“We haven’t really set up a timeline,” Wilkinson said of reopening the inside of the restaurant to customers. “But, we feel like until we really keep the dining room clean and safe and really minimize the interactions and have the social distancing for our team, we just really don’t want to take the risk right now.”
The tentative plan, she said, is to slowly reopen the inside in the upcoming weeks, likely starting with carry-out only.
“We want to be very deliberate with the decisions we’re making,” she said.
Wilkinson praised her staff’s efforts and the public’s support of the franchise during these recent rocky times.
“Traffic has been very steady, the guests have been very patient and willing to just do the drive-thru,” Wilkinson said. “Our team has just been phenomenal; they are moving that line very quickly, so it hasn’t had a negative impact on the business.
“If anything, we’ve just seen remarkable things out of our team and we just appreciate guests being patient with us during this process.”