Angela Burmeister has announced she will seek election to the District 3 seat on the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners.
Burmeister was appointed and sworn into the role in January to fill Brian Zuger’s seat after he resigned two years into a four-year term in order to take the post of Sarpy County Treasurer.
District 3 encompasses most of Bellevue east of 36th Street.
Burmeister, a Republican, graduated from Bellevue West High School and is an attorney at Berkshire & Burmeister.
“As a nearly life-long resident of Bellevue, I have a deep love of Bellevue, Sarpy County, and all of our residents,” Burmeister said in her campaign announcement.
“Before being appointed to serve on the County Board I have always taken pride in being an active member of the community.”