Building permit valuations in Bellevue topped $44 million in the second quarter, according to numbers presented earlier this month to Sarpy County commissioners by the Sarpy County Economic Development Corporation.
Papillion again led all Sarpy County cities with a $76 million valuation on permits issued in April, May and June. The total for the county was $188 million.
In other ECEDC second-quarter reports:
- Four housing subdivisions were platted — three in Papillion and one in Bellevue. The largest of the four is Ashbury Hills at the corner of 120th Street and Schram Road with 165 lots.
- The new Bellevue subdivision, Bella Lago South, is at 48th Street and Capehart Road with 121 lots.
- There were 233 single family housing permits issued across the county, nearly half (115) in unincorporated areas.
- Within city limits, there were 54 in Bellevue and 46 in Papillion.
- The largest projects reported based on valuation in the second quarter were the Papillion-La Vista South High School addition and renovation ($19.1 million) and Project Wizard at 14865 Gold Coast Road in Papillion ($18.5 million).
- The top two projects in Bellevue are renovations and improvements to Belleaire ($2.3 million) and Birchcrest ($2 million) elementary schools, while a building at 14588 Portal Road ($5.1 million) in La Vista and renovations to Gretna High School ($2.6 million) were also among the top 10 projects.