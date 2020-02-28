Bellevue University has teamed with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to teach the community about science, technology, engineering and math.
On Jan. 29, a group of 33 people from different areas across the metro toured Offutt Air Force Base’s fueling system as part of the STEM Outreach Workshop by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
From high school students, BU graduates and Junior ROTC instructors, the group learned about fueling an aircraft while also learning about the importance of STEM.
JR Richardson, the director of BU’s Military Veteran Services Center, said the opportunity to participate in the STEM workshops wasn’t taken lightly.
“They brought it to us to promote STEM, and that’s something I already knew that BU is proactively looking at all those STEM areas,” Richardson said.
Richardson said he’s excited for this partnership because it can help the university upgrade its STEM presence, including in the school’s cyber security department.
“There’s a lot of things we do work in, especially cyber security, that fall in STEM,” he said. “I took it to Mary Dobransky (dean of the College of Science and Technology at BU), and she was very pleased because she personally has been trying to create a momentum or enthusiasm as an institution among the student population to start a STEM club.”
The workshops will allow the school to give feedback to the military, Corps of Engineers and Department of Defense on what was learned and what could encourage more people to show interest in STEM-related educational backgrounds.
“They need these people with STEM-type educational backgrounds to go into these high-tech areas,” Richardson said. “We give them feedback, and one of my plans is to create a better working relationship with these organizations so we can help develop long term solutions and be part of the delivery of those solutions.
“It allows the Corps side to have a test market and say, ‘Is this a good way to outreach people, people’s interest?’”
Throughout the year, Richardson said BU and the Corps of Engineers will plan multiple workshops. This Thursday, a group will go to the Edward Zorinksy Federal Building in Omaha to learn about buildings, bridges and dams.
Richardson said he also wants to plan a third event at BU that focuses on cyber security.
The benefits of this workshop, Richardson said, was for the Corps of Engineers to encourage interest in STEM fields.
“They are able to reach out and share some of the needs and future needs that they will be needing as an organization as they move forward to meet the mission they inquire,” he said. “They got a chance to educate the group on what they’re about specifically, and I think that was an eye-opener, especially for some that look at potential jobs.”