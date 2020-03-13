Bellevue University will suspend residential, in-person classes starting Monday through March 23 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. This will include all day and evening residential classes scheduled at the BU and Lozier campuses.
The classes will be moved to a distance learning format.
Students who are currently enrolled in online classes will not be impacted.
According to a statement released by the university, "more than 90% of BU students are fully enrolled online and all faculty have access to a variety of digital classroom technologies, including Zoom."
"This decision was made in consideration of the health and safety of our students, employees, and the community," the statement said. "It was based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local and state health officials.
"In addition, at this time, the Bellevue University campus will remain open to serve those who rely on services, such as dining services, housing and other campus services. Employees will report to work, though flexible work from home arrangements are being made available.
"Given that one of the best ways to prevent the spread of viral illness is to limit contact and the associated risk of disease transmission, we encourage both students and employees to practice social distancing and preventive measures as recommended by the CDC."