A course specializing in security and real-world problems will be offered for all graduate students at Bellevue University.
Hacking for Defense, SYS 699, is a Department of Defense sponsored course that has students solve and create solutions to real world security problems and threats for multiple defense agencies.
The course is part of the DoD’s National Security Innovation Network program. It is offered at 31 other participating universities in the U.S. The course will be offered on campus in spring 2020.
Doug Rausch, program director for the cybersecurity program at BU, said the course focuses on more than breaking into a computer.
“It’s hacking in terms of how do you make something work?” he said.
“How do you get something to do something you need it to do?”
BU was chosen to participate in the program because of its previous connection with NSIN, such as judging hack-a-thon competitions in the past.
“We really just built a relationship with the organization and that next piece they came back to us with was if we would be interested in doing this,” Rausch said.
After Ed Haynes, assistant dean in the College of Business, took the course at the University of Michigan, the course was officially added to BU.
The course is open to any graduate student from any degree program. This is something Jason Ferguson, a professor in the College of Science and Technology, said will be beneficial to interested students.
“I’m looking forward to hearing and seeing the students’ reaction to this type of format of a class that involves working with a cohort of students that they probably didn’t plan on when they enrolled here,” Ferguson said.
Hacking for defense is a flip class, meaning students aren’t taught anything in class and all the work is done outside the classroom.
“That time they come into the classroom is really a time for them to give us a presentation of what they’ve been working on,” Rausch said. “The whole point of the physical class is to be mentors and say, ‘Have you thought about this? What have you done?’”
Some topics the students might encounter include finding life beyond earth, electronic acquisition work, preventing and predicting cyber threats, gamification, preventing forced labor and detecting bombs in laptops.
“It’s really different for the typical BU student,” Ferguson said. “What we hope to leverage out of this is to be able to use those program-specific knowledge skills they’re learning in individual programs and bringing it to this class to work on challenging projects.”
Rausch said there are many benefits to hacking for defense.
“The immediate reward is you have a number of defense agencies that have problems they’re trying to solve.
“The conventional, inside-the-box thinking isn’t getting there,” he said. “They’re saying, here’s a bunch of problems. Let’s feed them out to universities, let’s feed them out to students and see if we get some fresh ideas.
“We get the problem solved. We get students to think non-conventionally, work across disciplines and now we’re feeding these individuals that are much better trained in how to approach these types of problem spaces out into the workforce.”
Though the course will be offered on campus, Rausch said with BU being a big online institution, it’s open to offering online programs in the future.
Rausch said he hopes students, despite their chosen field, benefit from taking the course.
“I hope students walk away saying, ‘This has been the most difficult, nasty, ugly, horrific best experience I ever had,’” he said.
“It’s hard — it’s not your standard, let me sit down and go to class a couple times a week and turn in a final paper and I get my grade and I’m done.
“It’s hard, but they come through that and go, ‘I have learned so much through this one course.’”