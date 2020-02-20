Bellevue University students from the Guangzhou College of Commerce are showing support for their country by donating to Wuhan and Hubei, China, for the coronavirus outbreak.
The virus, COVID-19, broke out in Wuhan, China in late 2019, and has since affected more than 44,000 people and has killed more than 1,100, according to the Washington Post.
According to the Center for Disease Control, COVID-19 spreads from person to person. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath and even severe symptoms such as pneumonia.
BU has a direct partnership with GCC for students in Guangzhou to receive their bachelor’s degree in supply chain management and logistics.
Though there are no students from or with direct relations in Wuhan, and Guangzhou is 10 hours from there, the BU students have decided to give back to those affected by the virus.
Julie Verebely, the director of Global Partnerships at BU, said she and the students had the idea to purchase and donate surgical masks and gloves and protective gear for Chinese citizens to help protect them from COVID-19.
“First of all, we wanted to support it because it’s our students’ home country, and students are from different provinces and not in Wuhan, but still, we wanted to support China,” she said.
“And we want to teach our students. In my opinion, education is not just academics, it’s teaching them to be caring for others and have responsibility. We are showing they’re Chinese and want to support the country.”
Verebely and the students were brainstorming ideas to help out those in Wuhan, and decided to pull together money to purchase surgical masks and gloves.
“In a few hours before we got off work, we had $1,200 from the GCC students,” Verebely said. “We went to Menard’s and Home Depot and we had to buy certain kinds of gloves and masks to use.”
At the Menard’s on Cornhusker Road in Bellevue, and Home Depot in Council Bluffs, Verebely said the employees allowed she and Tony Chen, also with Global Partnerships, to receive a discount after hearing their motive for buying masks and gloves.
Shipping was the biggest barrier to get the packages sent out, as it would have cost about $400.
Verebely said after BU president Mary Hawkins heard of their donation, she offered to cover the shipping cost.
“In one week, we got the stuff together and the students packed it to get it together in a few boxes,” she said.
Hawkins said in an email she was proud of the students’ work.
“Our Chinese students could use a little TLC from the community right now,” she said. “The students are concerned about what’s happening in their home country and worried about their friends and family.
“We’re really proud of the work they’re doing to support the people in China, as well as all of the ways they continue to give back and volunteer here in the Bellevue community.”
Verebely said though students’ families don’t live in Wuhan, they are keeping contact to make sure their parents are OK.
“They’re worried about their parents in China, and there’s nothing we can do. I’m in a few groups with our parents, and I let them know how our students are doing here,” she said.
“Last Sunday (Feb. 2), we got students together and sent them masks and they’ve received it already.”
According to the CDC, the virus was first detected in the U.S. Jan. 21, and the last GCG student arrived back in the U.S. Jan. 6 after winter break.
Though no students have shown any symptoms since coming back to the U.S., Verebely said she’s encouraged them not to travel home for spring break.
“We wanted to send out a message to local community, since people see we have so many Chinese students here, they might be concerned with how we’re doing,” Verebely said.
“We want to show people thank you for supporting and we are doing fine here.”
“We appreciate that people care about us and we want to let them know we’re doing great here.”