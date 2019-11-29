Bellevue University is helping to spread the word of giving back this holiday season.
BU partnered with the Salvation Army for the Red Kettle Campaign for the first time, and will place several donation boxes in the Freeman/Lozier Library and across campus. Through Dec. 24, the university will have red kettles set up at high traffic locations on campus, such as the Administrative Services Building, the Lozier Professional Center in northwest Omaha and the library.
Geri Mason, senior director of marketing, said the Salvation Army approached the school with the idea to set up the kettles for students, staff and community members to donate a few coins.
“We are so blessed here at the university and so thankful for our students that we wanted to give back where we can in the community,” Mason said. “We’re really excited to be part of sponsoring the kettles in Sarpy County and on campus for donations.”
With many community members and visitors frequently visiting the campus, Mason said it was a great opportunity to set up kettles.
“It catches their eye and allows them to make a simple donation,” she said. “This campaign is important to the Salvation Army to allow them to do the loving work they do throughout the year. We want to be a part of it.”
Robin Bernstein, senior director for the Freeman/Lozier Library, said the library has been busy setting up a donation center, where donations can be made to the Lydia House, Project Santa, Medicine Chest and Stephen Center through Dec. 18.
As far as goals go, Bernstein said she just hopes BU can spread joy to those in need this holiday season.
“This is a way we can help volunteer with the community, but do it in our own home,” she said.
Along with the Red Kettle Campaign and library donation boxes, the university is also sponsoring several other fundraisers across campus:
- The 11th annual holiday silent auction with funds going toward a yet-to-be-named nonprofit.
- Student Financial Services is setting up giving trees for people to donates hats, mittens, scarves and other winter-related items. Bellevue Police Department will carry the items in their cruisers and give them away during the colder months for individuals in need of assistance.
- Staff, faculty and students will participate in a card-making event for residents in the Hillcrest care facilities.
- Food for Fines, which runs through Dec. 18, will allow campus community members and library patrons to clear library fines by donating one nonperishable food item for every one overdue book or library item. The items will go to the Bellevue Food Pantry.