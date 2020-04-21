Across the United States, companies are showing support for health care workers during the coronavirus outbreak by lighting their buildings blue.
In Bellevue, Bellevue University is joining the Light It Blue campaign by lighting the Administrative Services Building blue throughout April.
Becky Frerck, assistant director of creative services for BU, said the university saw it as a perfect opportunity to show support for those working during the global health crisis.
“It’s important to recognize not only health care, but other industries making sure the country is up and running,” she said.
The ASB is normally lit purple to showcase BU school colors, though during special events and holidays will be lit different colors.
The building will be lit green today, Wednesday,for Earth Day, otherwise Bellevue residents driving by will be able to see the ASB lit bright blue after sunset.