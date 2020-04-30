Bellevue University is offering a new option for professionals counseling those with gambling addiction.
A three-course, eight-week package will allow licensed professionals to earn a preliminary gambling certificate online.
Previously, the program was scheduled to be 19 weeks long, and has since been cut in half for the benefit and convenience of those in training. The shorter week program started April 20.
David Hoppe, associate professor and program director for behavioral science at BU, served as president of the then-Nebraska Council on Compulsive Gambling (now Problem Gambling).
Hoppe said five or six years ago the council had issues training gambling counselors in the state due to inconvenience of driving.
“I knew from being at BU, we could do this online,” he said.
From BU, there are 55 new gambling counselors trained in the last four years across the state.
The program has been shortened for those already licensed, so they won’t have to spend time going over basics again, Hoppe said.
“What we focused on were the specifics and differences between gamblers and other issues,” Hoppe said.
The modules are financial issues with gamblers, significant others of gamblers and how to assess gamblers.
The modules are self-paced, and the total package cost is $180.
“It’s more appealing to those already in profession,” said Jack Nelson, Continuing Education program manager. “We’re not duplicating course work they already had, and you’re not charging them more than absolutely necessary.”
There is also big discussion on different types of gambling, as Hoppe said there are many misconceptions on gambling.
“People will say we don’t have gambling in the state of Nebraska — that’s not true,” he said. “You have lottery, keno, sports betting in Iowa has exploded. You don’t hear of people getting arrested for bookings.”
Nelson said he’s looking forward for the already licensed professionals to gain a new skill.
“When you bring that to the professionals who are dealing with different disorders and have that familiarity, it adds another tool in their toolbox in terms of how you work with somebody and identifying and making sure you’re not missing something,” he said. “It makes it easy for them to get their preliminary license.”
Hoppe said he hopes to increase the number of participants with the shorter program time frame.
“Last year we trained eight, so we’re hoping we can get 15 or 20 more people trained,” he said.
For more information on the certificate, visit bellevue.edu/degrees/continuing-education/gambling-specialty-lp.