An app aimed at destigmatizing and talking about mental health is taking off at Bellevue University.
TalkCampus is an app geared toward university students who need an extra tool to help them talk about and deal with mental health.
The app was introduced to the BU student body with a soft launch in December. The app was pushed out in March as an option for students.
TalkCampus was started by TalkLife, a network focusing on mental health support. It was created by Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University researchers.
The app allows students to log in and chat with fellow peers about struggles they may be going through, and even ways to find and access mental health care professionals.
The app also filters out trigger words or phrases in case they are harmful to users.
James Smith, BU’s dean of students, said the app was created to encourage peer support.
“What they found was if students work peer-to-peer, they’re more willing to share and take advice,” he said.
Smith said the remote students or commuters will benefit from this app, as the app can notify the school, as well as find professional help in the students’ area if needed.
Smith said the app is beneficial because it allows for 24/7 access.
“The healthcare crisis right now, it’s a good six to eight weeks under ideal circumstances to be seen (by a professional),” Smith said.
“We have relationships with local entities to give counseling services to, but that can be somewhere between two months to see a student.”
Though there are around 2 or 3% of students using TalkCampus, Smith said he hopes with a more formal introduction to the app, it will reach an average of 5 to 10% of users.
Smith said the app will also benefit BU’s large military and veteran population.
For advertising TalkCampus, Smith said the school has posters hung up, and will reach out to faculty and social media.
Smith said he hopes more students will utilize TalkCampus in the future.
“Right now, before we had this, students would call and say, ‘I have mental health issues, can you help me?’ and we’d provide them with local resources, and that was all we could do,” he said.
“This is just another tool. It’s a tool we can use to continue building.”