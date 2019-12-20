Two new certificates of completion programs at Bellevue University will help students get in touch with their digital marketing side.
Facebook digital marketing certificate of completion and Tableau business and data analytics will be available for students starting in January.
Introduced through a partnership with Pathstream, who partner with different software companies to create curriculum for colleges, the online programs will offer four to six courses to help students gain knowledge and technical skills for the workforce.
Michelle Eppler, dean of the College of Continuing and Professional Education, said the certificates of completion will help further students’ career paths.
“They allow students to not only earn their majors, but to chunk their learning so they can go out looking for a job in the field that they’re interested in,” she said.
One aspect Eppler said she’s excited about is the curriculum.
“Throughout the curriculum, (the programs) also talk about how to promote this new skill set you’re developing,” she said.
“They help them set up their LinkedIn account, help them come up with the proper verbiage as to how to present what they’ve just learned and the value of it.”
The Facebook program has six courses, each lasting four weeks. The students will be able to learn software training, such as Google Slides, Sheets, Ads and Analytics, as well as Facebook Ads and MailChimp.
Tableau’s program will also have hands-on software training in Google Slides and Sheets, Tableau, MySQL and Python.
There will be four courses taught in the program.
One benefit the students have, Eppler said, is the opportunity to allow Pathstream to share with Facebook and Tableau their skills upon completing the certificates of completion.
“They can share with their vendors, ‘If you’re looking for somebody who knows how to use Tableau, here are some of our certificate of completion people through a program we helped develop,’” she said.
With BU already being a big online campus, Eppler said the online-only courses would help students access the services easily.
“We wanted to make sure no matter where you are, if you wanted to learn this skill set, we can make it available to you,” she said.
“Since we’ve been doing online for so long, it’s designed and set up that way.”
Eppler said she’s looking forward to seeing students learn and apply their knowledge to their business paths.
“It’s helping people enter into the workforce and the place they want to be,” she said.
“For us, it’s about partnerships. I built the college off of partnerships with faculty and corporations. We’re able to add certification programs that allow us to partner and to see that evidence in others.
“It’s a pretty unique offering that will make a difference for people looking to upgrade their career or change their career in a more cost-effective year.”