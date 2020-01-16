A classroom dedicated to technology has made its debut at Bellevue University.
Located in the Hitchcock Humanities building, the classroom has several devices used for different projects and assignments for students and faculty in different majors.
The classroom has an interactive smart board installed almost two months ago, cameras and several televisions for students and faculty to utilize for various projects.
Erin McDonnell-Jones, assistant professor of teacher education, said the teacher education department is required to have model classrooms, which is what the room’s smart board and televisions offer.
After attending a technology and education conference over the summer, McDonnell-Jones found Newline, the creator of the smart board.
“The thing that really drew me in was the ease of it, because this is not just a smart board, this is an active computer, a white board and it can connect to other TVs to project around the room,” she said.
McDonnell-Jones said the board has been useful for presentations, brainstorming lessons and putting notes directly on her course pages.
“It’s simple to use, and anybody could come in here and do it after 10 or 15 minutes of playing around with it,” she said.
Rick Koch, dean of Design and Development, said the idea behind the classroom was to prepare students for their careers.
“One of the things we’re always trying to do is facilitate the learning inside the classroom and reach students where they’re at today and how they learn,” Koch said. “We look for technology that enables that kind of process in a faster way, but allow them to interact and engage with the curriculum and content.”
Though the space is mostly used for education majors, Koch said a lot of other majors have utilized the room.
“I know it works in our accounting areas, master of business administration, health sciences — anywhere there’s a lot of visual elements,” he said.
Besides students, Koch said faculty are also benefiting from the new technology training.
“One of the things we hear from faculty is the frustration with technology when they go into a classroom,” he said. “When they see how it’s being applied and how easy it is to use, that really starts to push out.”
Joe Anson, assistant professor of teacher education, said he enjoys the classroom because it’s “all-in-one.”
“This is going to be what these future teachers are going to be using in their classrooms,” he said. “If they can get used to it here, there’s not such a steep learning curve when they get out in their profession.”
Anson said it’s important students learn to use technology as a tool, rather than an end all, be all.
“Unless they know how to deliver it as a tool to deliver content, it does nobody any good,” he said.
Koch said the classroom is always “well-scheduled” for classes to benefit from the technology.
Koch said there are plans to add more interactive boards to other classrooms and buildings in the future.
McDonnell-Jones said the technology aspect has benefited her classrooms.
“As future educators, it’s helping them become and model being good digital citizens,” she said. “It’s easy for us to use as educators because educators are involved.”