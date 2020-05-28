Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many parents have adjusted their work schedules and become their children’s teacher.
Two Bellevue University employees have done that and learned what it’s like to work from home and also make sure their children continue to learn.
Alicia Freeman, BU’s marketing graphic designer, has three children under age 6. She said the most difficult part of being home is making sure her oldest daughter, Lucy, 5, is taken care of with school work.
“She needs a lot of hand-holding with school,” she said. “So I’ve put work aside and we do about four or five worksheets.”
Though she works part time for the university, Freeman said BU has been “gracious” in allowing her flexibility.
“BU offered five hours of tutoring with Wyzant (an online program), so it gives me time when she is working with her tutor to work,” she said.
Jennifer Woodard, BU’s digital communications specialist, has three children, 8, 10 and 14.
She said though it’s been a lot of work, she has a way to make the week run smoothly.
“We look at the activities that the teachers send each week and create a plan with each child,” she said. “We just take it one day at a time so nobody gets overwhelmed by an entire week of work.”
Freeman said she’s had to do more work at night when her children are sleeping.
One aspect Freeman said Lucy misses is going on play dates and socially interacting with her friends.
“We’re seeing her classmates on Zoom and through Facebook Messaging,” she said.
Setting a routine has been the number one importance for Woodard and her family.
“Their world has changed so much in the last few weeks,” she said. “Staying on top of school work is always important, but right now it is really providing my kids with a sense of normalcy, staying in a routine, talking to classmates, participating in Zoom calls and sending their teachers pictures of things they are working on.”
Woodard said the silver lining has been spending extra time together as a family.
“Our dog sure loves the extra attention as well as having books read to him daily,” she said. “We have also been taking daily walks or bike rides around the neighborhood, to break up our school/work day. We take turns picking the route and just enjoy this extra time together.”