One Bellevue University employee has embraced the idea of never giving up on one’s dreams.
Kaylene Powell, the Pathway program director and an assistant professor at BU, published “The Voice of Melody” in 2018 with Concierge Marketing, located in Millard.
“The Voice of Melody” is a historical fiction novel about the attack and sinking of the Essex, an American whaling ship that was attacked and sunk by a sperm whale in 1820. It centers on the perspective of Owen Chase — a first mate on the ship — his wife and their daughter during the events in the early 19th century.
The novel was awarded the 2020 honorable mention for Best Historical Fiction in the Eric Hoffer Awards, and was also selected as a finalist for the historical fiction prize in the Next Gen Indie Awards.
Powell said she was “honored and surprised” to earn the Eric Hoffer Award.
“I felt like I poured my heart into my book and I felt I did a lot of research and I felt like I had written to the best of my ability,” she said. “But at the same time, I realized I didn’t know how many people were up to possibly be considered for that award.”
For the Next Gen Indie Awards, Powell said she was still honored to be considered a finalist along with fellow authors.
“It was my honor, but I felt a number of other people were being noticed, and that brought me a lot of joy for them, as well,” she said.
Following her two awards, Powell is working on another piece to be published this year, a nonfiction piece about Chinese spirituality called “Bamboo in Mist.”
Powell said she came up with the idea for “Bamboo in Mist” after her experience living in China teaching English for eight years.
A few friends of Powell’s recruited her to write about Chinese spirituality for a project on world spiritualities.
“I knew I could only scratch the surface with how much I knew, so what I did was I worked both in writing and transcribing and editing with both my own parts and the contributions of other people to collectively make this volume,” she said.
“What we’re trying to do is explain Chinese spirituality in a way that non-Chinese people can understand it a little more clearly.”
Also in the works for Powell’s writing journey is a memoir focused on healing after a rough time in someone’s life.
“My memoir explores certain parts of my earlier life and how that’s impacted my life now and my decision to go into the field of counseling, which I’m currently working on,” she said.
“I’m excited to the point where I can start drafting it, when I can take it to the editing process and get it out to people to read.”
Powell said she advises people interested in writing and publishing their own works to “never give up on your dream.”
“I dreamed basically my entire life that I could someday write a complete book,” she said. “Even if only a few people read it, you don’t have to win an award to be an inspiring writer. We can just touch the lives of a few people and have that be really powerful and be what we’re supposed to do while we walk the Earth.”