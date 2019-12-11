One Bellevue University employee underwent a procedure to donate stem cells to a woman more than 4,000 miles away.
Mason Isaac, a maintenance worker at BU, donated stem cells through the national bone marrow registry, Be The Match, to a 51-year-old acute myelogenous leukemia patient in England.
Isaac has been on the Be The Match registry for five years, signing up when he was in the military.
“We had some medical evaluations and there was a Be the Match representative there. I stopped by the booth and got information,” he said. “My grandma passed from cancer, so I thought it would be something good to do.”
Isaac said he had a few preconceived notions about bone marrow donations, such as how the stem cells are extracted.
“A lot of people when they think of bone marrow donation, it’s people drilling into your hip and getting the bone marrow that way,” he said. “Whenever they called me, that’s what I was anticipating on doing. Come to find out, there’s other methods of getting the bone marrow stem cells, white blood cells, things like that.”
Isaac originally was set to donate his stem cells last year in December, but the patient wasn’t ready to move forward with the procedure at that time.
Almost a year later, the patient and Isaac were ready to go.
For the extraction process, Isaac first had to have blood work done and a physical to check for any abnormalities. Once clear, a few days before the procedure Isaac was injected with the drug filgrastim to prep him for the donation process.
“What that does is inflame all the bones so you produce more stem cells, more white blood cells, that they can get through the blood draw,” he said.
Isaac had a few side effects with the injection — minor aches around his body due to the bones inflaming.
Once at the hospital, Isaac sat for four hours to draw blood to extract the stem cells through blood centrifuging, where blood components are separated to get to the white blood cells.
Though a fairly easy process, Isaac said there were times he had slight pain during the blood draw.
“The cool thing was my body actually started feeling better the longer I was going because they were cycling out the white blood cells, so I stopped aching as much,” he said.
Since the patient is international, Isaac said he’s unable to meet with her for two years to see how the donation went.
Isaac said he encourages more people to look into donating stem cells, as there are many misconceptions people might have about the process.
“A lot of people don’t necessarily go out of their way to do these things unless they’ve been personally affected by it,” he said.
For the future, Isaac said he wants to look into setting up a health fair at BU to educate potential donors on the process.
Isaac said he was “lucky” and felt “obligated” to go through with his donation.
“I think anybody if they’re confronted with the realization that what you do can save someone’s life, I don’t think there’s any doubt or debate to that,” he said.
“Out of millions of people on this registry, I just happened to be the one that was close enough to her to match. It’s kind of like winning the lottery because the chances are pretty low of actually matching.
“The chances of that are pretty slim, because so many people are on the registry and I might not be the best match. If given the option to do it again, I would in a heartbeat.”