Bellevue University’s National Cyber League team not only learns skills to help win competitions, but also to show potential employers what techniques they have in cybersecurity.
BU started participating in National Cyber League in fall 2018 with less than 10 players.
A year later, the team has grown to 20 online BU students across the nation competing in online fall and spring seasonal games to reach the top ranking.
Doug Rausch, assistant professor and program director for cybersecurity, said the program allows students to get hands-on cybersecurity practice in a competitive setting.
Skills such as log analysis, cryptography, reverse engineering, open source intelligence collection and web exploitation are all needed for the competition.
Rausch said the National Cyber League is modeled similarly after sports leagues in that students have off-season practices, an online “gym” to practice for the big competitions, preseason games and even scouting reports for potential employers.
“The idea is to give students an idea of, ‘Here are areas I can do better in and keep working on,’ but the other thing is something they can take into prospective employers and say, ‘Here’s something I did above and beyond course work, here’s areas you can see that I’m doing really well in,’ and it might be something that will help them get that job,” Rausch said.
A national competition lasts three days — Friday afternoon through Sunday evening — for 10 to 12 hours each day.
Students compete in different categories during the competition, such as cryptography, open source intelligence collection and reverse engineering.
They’re scored based on how many challenges they complete.
“Generally, what they do as a good strategy is, coming across categories, the easy ones are knocked out first,” Rausch said.
“What you want to do is get a lot of the challenges that you know you can do right, and then have time to focus on the other ones.”
Teams are ranked in three categories at the end of the fall and spring seasons: national, regional and among centers of academic excellence.
Following the spring 2019 season, BU was ranked 57th nationally out of 300 colleges, 29th in the CAE category out of 50 teams and 12th in the central region out of 50 teams.
“We’re expecting now, in the third season, a good season,” Rausch said.
Not only has the National Cyber League participation been great for students to develop individual skills, but it has also brought in new recruits to the cybersecurity program, Rausch said.
“As we build the cybersecurity program at BU, it’s like any sports team — you get the better capability to put the skills you need in the courses, and you attract better players,” he said.
“We have students that are very excited about this as a career, we’re bringing more students in, and it helps the program build. We see that reflected back in the students in terms of what they’re able to put out.”
With the ever-growing cybersecurity field, Rausch said this competition allows students to grow in skills and secure a job in the future.
“The whole aspect is, how do we build the workforce? How do we get the students matched to employers? That’s where value is,” he said. “I want to get more students involved and keep growing.”