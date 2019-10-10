Bryan High School students will channel their improv skills with their fall production.
“The Twelve Huntsmen,” by the Brothers Grimm, will be performed Oct. 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. at the school, 4700 Giles Road.
Jodi Hazuka, who directs the play, said she decided on the play because its unique structure.
“It’s very story-based,” she said. “The main part of the story is actually the stories the huntsmen tell to Wilhelm and Jacob Grimm and they’re random every night — they pick what story is going to happen out on stage and they perform it right then and there. It’ll be a different show every night.”
Madysen Early, a senior, plays Ariel, a storyteller, and other supporting characters.
Early said she loves the challenge the show brings to the students.
“I love that we get a chance to improv in the show and get that different mix of stories every night, because it’s always going to be different,” she said. “I’m hoping we’re able to improv accurately and up to speed.”
Rehearsals have consisted of working on the stories told by the huntsmen, and will follow with improv.
“Everyone has been super professional and coming in with their lines learned,” Hazuka said.
Hazuka said she hopes for a fun and successful opening night.
“We’re hoping the audience really enjoys it and really gets lost in the fantasy of the show,” she said.
Tickets are $5 and are available at the door the day of the show, by calling 402-804-8261 or at bryandrama.booktix.com
The cast list (role/performer):
Cesario — Mariah Grove, Ariel — Madysen Early, Pip — Mackenzie Sullivan, Jules — Lizbeth Campuzano, Dirk — Makayla Hall, Nails — Cameron Hundertmark, Lefty — Samira Zarazua, Squeak — Jessica Vanderlinden, The Silent One — Charlotte Strazdas, Additional Huntsman — Cassandra Widman, Additional Huntsman — Avery Hawbaker, Additional Huntsman — Cierra Mitchell, Jacob Grimm — Richard O’Connor, Wilhelm Grimm — Shemar Toussaint, Prince — Grady Bazzell, Princess — Lexy Schoivanec, Lion — Agustin Roman, Servant — Lily Huse, Father — Austin Diep.