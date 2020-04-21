Two Bryan High School teachers are among this year’s recipients of the Alice Buffett Outstanding Teachers Award.
The award has been given out to 15 teachers annually in Omaha Public Schools since 1988. Teachers are awarded $10,000, an Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Award medallion and $1,000 in McDonald’s gift cards.
Administrators, current and former students, parents, other teachers and the public nominate teachers each year.
This year, Bryan journalism teacher Ranae Duncan and social studies teacher Nick Wennstedt are honored.
Both Omaha natives, the teachers have a combined 24 years at Bryan.
Ranae Duncan
Duncan, an OPS grad who attended Omaha South High School, said she was shocked and humbled to earn the award.
“It hit harder not being able to celebrate with the students who made it possible,” she said, referring to the school closures for the remainder of the year due to the coronavirus outbreak.
At Bryan, Duncan teaches journalism courses, from beginner level classes such as photojournalism to the production classes that produce the Crusader yearbook and Orator newspaper.
She has taught for 10 years, all at Bryan, and said she loves “everything” about the school.
“We have amazing students and I love the diversity and experiences they share,” she said. “My co-workers are absolutely amazing, and there are so many teachers at Bryan who deserve these honors, too.”
Since she was young, Duncan said she’s always had a passion for teaching.
“I even got in trouble for using chalk on my closet doors while teaching my stuffed animals,” she said.
Duncan said her education at South “solidified” her decision to be a journalism teacher. After attending the University of Nebraska at Omaha, she joined the Bear staff and hasn’t left.
With her award money, Duncan said she wants to update her backyard for her children and save the rest. With the McDonald’s money, she wants to help out her students, who are commonly referred to as “Duncan’s babies.”
“I just want to thank all my kids both past and present who made it happen,” she said.
Nick Wennstedt
A Bryan Bear for 14 years, Wennstedt said he was “surprised and humbled” to earn the Outstanding Teachers award.
“It makes you wonder about other teachers you’ve taught with and look up to who have won the award,” he said. “It makes me feel part of a special group.”
Wennstedt attended Millard Public Schools before enrolling at UNO, where he earned a bachelor’s degree. He also has a master’s degree from Nebraska Wesleyan.
Though he didn’t always intend to teach, Wennstedt said he was “glad” to make the switch in college.
“Both of my parents are teachers, so I avoided it for awhile, but it’s in my blood and genes,” he said.
At Bryan, Wennstedt teaches a variety of social studies courses from Advanced Placement world history, AP U.S. history and world history.
Wennstedt said he enjoys the community atmosphere at Bryan.
“I love the diversity — I’ve come to enjoy working with kids from so many different backgrounds,” he said. “Bryan is a place we help kids grow up and navigate the world.”
An avid cyclist, Wennstedt said he’s looking to possibly purchase a new bike, though he’s still undecided on how to spend his award earnings.
Wennstedt said he has no plans to leave Bryan and his co-workers.
“For teachers, you can’t do your job without great support from colleagues and administrators,” he said.