One senior at Bryan High School is feeling the struggle of having to miss important milestones during his last year of school.
James Valencia-Soethout has spent the last four years as a Bryan Bear, and said he misses his teachers and peers after being away for weeks.
“At first we just weren’t going back for one more week, but with the weeks keep getting added, it’s now starting to set in,” he said. “It was our last day and we didn’t even know it. I feel like it was all ripped away.”
Valencia-Soethout was able to finish his basketball career before school was canceled, but he said it was still bittersweet.
“My teammates who were younger, I won’t get to say goodbye, and it’s tough,” he said.
Prom and graduation is something Valencia-Soethout said will be difficult to miss.
“It sucks — there’s no other way to say it,” he said. “As kids, you dream about (senior) year and what it’s going to be like. It’s something we look forward to, and taking that step into adult life after graduation.”
Valencia-Soethout said he misses the school and interacting with his peers and teachers.
“It’s a place I put a lot of blood, sweat and tears in for basketball, and I can’t be there with people who I spent four years with,” he said.
Valencia-Soethout said he hopes his peers in the same position reflect on these events.
“You need to look back at the time you had and enjoy it,” he said. “When we can go outside again, call your friends, make up for lost time.”