Bryan Middle School renovations and the Henry Davis Boys & Girls Club were formally dedicated Oct. 16.
Students, faculty and guests celebrated the dedication in the school’s gymnasium.
Funded in part by the Omaha Public Schools bond issue that passed in 2014, the school and club were completed in August.
The school, which hadn’t been updated in 50 years, underwent several renovations and additions, including a new front entrance, new classrooms and a new gymnasium connected to the Boys & Girls Club.
The 14,000 square foot Boys & Girls Club was a collaboration between OPS and Boys & Girls Club, with donations from Henry Davis, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Omaha Packing Company.
The combined projects cost $21.5 million.
The club can hold 300 students in fifth through 12th grade and is open from 3:30 to 9 p.m. every school day. Bryan Middle students can attend for free.
Speaking at the event was Darren Rasmussen, Bryan Middle’s principal; Cheryl Logan, Omaha Public Schools superintendent; Ivan Gilreath, president and chief executive officer for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands; Davis; Fred Schott, former CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands; Kimara Snipe, an OPS board of education member; and Lisa Sterba, OPS’ chief operations officer.
Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike, State Sen. Carol Blood and Councilman Don Preister were in attendance and participated in the ribbon cutting ceremony.
Rasmussen also offered tours around the school to see its new additions and renovations.
Gilreath, a 1977 Bryan Middle School graduate, said in his speech he was happy to see students have a safe space to call their own.
“It’s an amazing facility,” Gilreath said.
Rasmussen said he was excited to finally have the school and club ready for students to enjoy.
“I’ve enjoyed seeing students, staff, Boys & Girls Club and community bring these new renovated spaces to life this fall,” he said.
“Bryan Middle School and the Henry Davis Boys & Girls Club will provide an outstanding learning environment for our students and expanded opportunities for the community for decades to come.”