One Bryan High School senior has gone above and beyond in school to receive a highly acclaimed Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps award.
Loredmi Camacho, a cadet major and battalion commander in Bryan’s Army JROTC, earned the JROTC Legion of Valor Bronze Cross for her academics and JROTC experience.
“I really didn’t think I was going to win, so I was pretty shocked, but I’m very happy I won it,” Camacho said of the award. “I think it’s a proud honor to have.”
In her fourth year of Army JROTC, Camacho has seen an increase in her leadership skills.
“Throughout high school, it’s been getting progressively easier to maintain those skills and to use those skills in other extracurricular [activities] and in class,” she said.
Along with Army JROTC, Camacho is also in DECA, National Honors Society, student council, Science Olympiad and is class treasurer.
“All of those things started with me being in ROTC,” she said.
Camacho is enlisted in the Army Reserves, and will head to basic training in June 2020 after she graduates.
“I’ve always wanted to join the military because I’d gain that pride and it’s something most people don’t do, and I kind of want to do everything in life,” she said. “If I got this experience and I got money for college, I think it’s a win-win situation.”
She plans to attend college after basic training and major in engineering and possibly ROTC.
After four years at Bryan, Camacho said she’s proud to have gone to a “diverse school” with many opportunities.
“Everyone helps each other out, the staff here is wonderful, the teachers are great,” she said. “Being around in this friendly, helpful environment has definitely helped me grow as a student and as a leader, and has definitely given me the experience that I was looking for when I was going into high school.”