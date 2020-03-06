Bryan High School students are learning about science, technology, engineering and math through a robotics and drones hybrid club.
The Robotics/Drone Club was started this school year for students interested in STEM learning.
In the team’s first year, the students have competed in various Vex Robotics and drone competitions throughout the year.
The drone team, Mason Whitaker and Kevin Luis-Gallardo, placed second at a tournament Dec. 21 at Bryan, qualifying for the U.S. Open.
The team also finished in second Feb. 8 at a robotics competition at Omaha North High School.
Whitaker said he joined the team without ever flying a drone.
“I didn’t know anything about drones at the time, never flown one before, but I jumped in as a co-pilot and really picked it up quickly,” he said. “Since then, it’s been something I’m interested in and I fly with a couple programs now.”
Royonna Bristol, a science teacher and the club’s adviser, said the team does several activities when they meet, such as working on building robots and practicing flying drones.
“We really try to emphasize that they’re incorporating a lot of our science and engineering practices and it aligns best with our district curriculum,” she said.
Bristol said there are four students involved, though she said she hopes to grow the club more next year.
As a science teacher, Bristol said she’s happy seeing students learn about STEM and have fun with science.
“(Some kids) never thought they’d be able to just fly a drone in competition,” she said. “But, it’s really just giving the kids the opportunity and option to just try new things they wouldn’t be exposed to otherwise.
“Especially with it being STEM-based, we’re really pushing to get kids involved with that and expanding the program so we can incorporate kids from all kinds of backgrounds.
“A lot of kids have a preconceived idea that, ‘If I don’t like science, I can’t do science.’ When they get in this environment and they think they’re just playing on a controller, but they’re really pre-planning, collaborating, solving problems, engineering.”
Along with competitions, Bristol said she’s excited to expand the club and collaborate with different programs at the school, such as taking aerial photos for the yearbook, working with the transportation, distribution and logistics and the urban agriculture programs and experimenting with the environmental science department.
“There are so many different options,” Bristol said.
Whitaker said he’s excited to see where the program goes even after he graduates.
“We’re definitely a growing program and the hope is more people will find interest in it to really embrace the drones and robotics,” he said. “I think the program is going somewhere with how enthusiastic the teachers and students are.”