Bryan High School has exceeded its attendance numbers this school year, and intends to keep the trajectory going up.
At the end of the first semester, more than 500 students had perfect attendance or missed one day or fewer.
With a new plan laid out at the beginning of the year, freshmen have been the primary target to increase attendance numbers.
Rony Ortega, Bryan’s principal, said he wanted to start out his first year in that role by making attendance a school-wide focus.
“A few days on the job, I was a little shocked at past attendance, so I immediately knew based on the data that we needed to focus on attendance because the reality is if kids aren’t here, they can’t learn, teachers can’t help them and we can’t improve our school and programs if our kids aren’t here,” he said.
“All stakeholders are involved in our attendance initiative. Our parents, students and teachers, they’re all well aware that attendance is something we’re working on as a school.”
Ortega said his and the school’s goal is to have students miss fewer than nine days a school year.
“We’re seeing so far some small gains and those are opportunities for us to celebrate our achievements,” he said
Ortega said he wants everybody involved to know they have a role to play in keeping the attendance numbers increasing.
“Our teachers, we’ve been more intentional about them creating intentional, inviting lessons where kids want to be in classes,” he said. “Kids have a lot of things that are competing for their interest, so we have to make sure our classrooms are places where our kids want to be.”
Teachers and staff have also worked to monitor attendance more closely, Ortega said.
“Through our advisement program, our teachers actually communicate directly when students have missed five or 10 days,” he said. “There’s a process we have in place in school where every kid who misses five or 10 days has a personal contact with their advisement teacher about anything they can do to help you, how can we support you and the same conversation happens at 10 days.”
Kami Piechota, student personnel assistant for Omaha Public Schools, said examples such as Bryan’s attendance boost coincides with the district’s Strive for 95 initiative.
“We know attendance is the lever for academic success,” she said. “And we know that attendance, when kids attend regularly, they’re more likely to be academically successful, on track for graduation on that grade level and it’s not only about academics, but it’s about social, emotional connected-ness to the community.”
Piechota said the district follows three strategies to help attendance increase.
“We know awareness, communication and professional development will allow us to be able to put the message on the forefront whether it’s in our schools, community and with our families,” Piechota said. “We know when we align resources and celebrate the success, those three tools will continue to be the reason we have success.”
Ortega said the school has observed the older the student, the more likely he or she is gone from school more.
“We’re seeing more gains in our upperclassmen because that’s where the greatest need has been,” he said. “That’s been unfortunate that as you progress through high school, you tend to see more absences.”
To combat the absences of upperclassmen, Ortega said it’s imperative the school needs to intervene early.
“It sort of just gets worse, it doesn’t get better,” he said. “We’re intervening early, we’re hyper-focused on our freshmen, because that success can carry over.”
With the more than 500 students with perfect or near-perfect attendance, Ortega said he makes sure the students feel accomplished.
“We’re doing a monthly celebration where we actually list kids’ names, we blast it out to people and we celebrate kids,” he said.
The idea of putting the students’ names on social media goes beyond attendance, Ortega said.
“We’re being very intentional about rebranding our school, and we’re doing that through storytelling, through highlighting what is working,” he said.
Piechota said district-wide, the schools are all seeing a boost from previous years.
“We were able to stop the regression and were able to see an increase,” she said. “Students are paving the pathway for their success. Education matters.”
Ortega said he’s happy about this year’s attendance progress.
“I wasn’t here last year, but seeing the gains we’re seeing is hopeful for me, it’s giving me reason to celebrate with kids, parents and staff that attendance is improving and that we need to stake the course because, again, if kids aren’t here, there’s not a whole lot we can do,” he said.
“There’s a lot of work ahead of us, we’ll continue to focus. This is not the flavor of the month — this is going to be a long term solution. We’ll continue down this pathway.”