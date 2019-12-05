One Bryan High School curriculum specialist was awarded for her work in the school’s growing career education program.
Mary Miller won the National Career Academy Coalition Exemplary Academy Educator Award at the NCAC conference Nov. 11-13 in Philadelphia.
This award requires an “academy educator who has made significant contribution to the success of a career academy,” according to the NCAC’s website. The award is given yearly at the NCAC conference.
Miller was awarded for her work in Bryan’s Career Academy, which includes the urban agriculture and food science academy, as well as the transportation, distribution and logistics academy.
Miller said she was surprised to receive her award.
“Ever since I’ve been in this role, I’ve attended the conference every year,” she said. “Here at Bryan, we were one of the first schools in the state to develop the career academy model, and that’s only been about nine years.
“We haven’t been around that long, but we’ve made great progress and strides and we’ve come a long way. I think our district and state was deserving of having someone receive that award for recognition and all the hard work we’ve done as a community toward career academies.”
Miller has worked at Bryan for 17 years, 10 as a teacher and seven as a curriculum specialist. Miller said in this job capacity, she’s able to cover all career education at the school.
“Previously, I was a family and consumer science teacher,” she said. “Teaching in one area, you develop a passion for career education in general. Being able to serve all of the career education areas has been great.”
One thing Miller said she loves about Bryan is the community.
“It’s diverse and I truly think we have the best staff in Omaha Public Schools,” she said. “Our kids are fantastic, they come from great homes, and it feels like a home and family here.”