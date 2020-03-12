Bellevue Public Schools announced it will close all buildings during spring break, Friday through March 22, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In an email, the district said all buildings, including the Welcome Center and Lied Activity Center, all activities and the Kids' Time program will also be canceled.
"The district is taking the opportunity while there is no school and we’re on spring break next week, to do a deep cleaning throughout our buildings," the email stated.
"The well-being of students and staff remains a top priority. This was not an easy decision to make and we do not take it lightly. We appreciate your patience and support as we work through these challenging times. We’ll continue to keep you updated, as we know more."