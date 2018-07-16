The Bellevue Public Schools’ STEM Camps attracted around 70 students this summer in its 11th year.
The camp is designed to help students stay busy in the summer, while also teaching about the fundamentals of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).
The BPS STEM Camps are for students entering sixth and seventh grade and run 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for $75 per camp.
The three-week camp is split into three sections: science, technology and math.
The engineering side is incorporated into all three, rather than acting as a stand-alone camp.
Michelle Boyce, the technology teacher at the camp, had students learn about coding, stop motion animation and using apps on their assigned iPads to learn about robots.
“We really try to get a good variety for them,” Boyce said.
Boyce said she enjoys how much the students learn about problem solving.
“When these kids graduate from high school, 50 percent of the jobs that they will apply to don’t exist today,” she said. “So, we have to train them to be collaborators, critical thinkers and problem solvers in something that doesn’t even exist.
“Giving them hands-on activities through technology, engineering, science and math really helps them to get that out-of-the-box thinking and problem solving that helps them attack whatever comes their way.”
On the science side of the camp, Garrett Sims, the science director who has helped with STEM Camps all 11 years, has students perform hands-on experiments.
Sims invited Doug Rausch, a Bellevue University professor, to the camp to show the students how to control drones using a series of commands on their tablets.
Sims said the camps are “pure learning.”
“There’s no tests involved, [no] homework,” he said. “They’re not worried about passing a test or a grade.”
Because of the duration of the camps and focusing on one subject, Sims is also able to focus on one activity and extend that if necessary, he said.
“We can spend the whole afternoon [on a subject] if we wanted to,” he said.
Jessica Weber, the math camp director, has the children focus on different activities that test their math skills: robot fighting, working with a 3D printer, building with Legos, working with formulas and building Rube Goldberg machines.
“Really, the kids just apply everything in a hands-on way when they get here,” she said.
Weber said the STEM Camps brings out excitement to the students.
“It’s really cool to see them just working constantly and problem-solving, cause and effect and trying to figure stuff out,” she said.
The STEM Camps continue until Friday.