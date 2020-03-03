Forty-six years has brought singing and camaraderie to the Bellevue community.
The Bellevue Public Schools’ 46th annual 8-12 Choral Festival was hosted by Bellevue East High School Feb. 25.
The event featured more than 600 vocal students in the district from Logan Fontenelle, Mission and Lewis & Clark middle schools, and East and West high schools.
The program was partially funded by the Bellevue Public Schools Foundation, and was coordinated by Bellevue West music director Janelle Reetz.
Each school’s vocal music students performed two songs, before joining together for the final songs, “Sorida — A Zimbabwe Greeting,” “O, Love” and “Jubilate Deo.”
Kayla Fowler, a senior at East, has participated in the event since she was in middle school.
Fowler, who’s part of Take II varsity show choir and Belles Voix, the school’s women’s choir group, said she’s always had an interest in singing.
“I’ve always grown up around people singing in choir, so I did it in elementary school and wanted to continue,” she said.
The atmosphere at the festivals has been Fowler’s favorite part of participating.
“I like getting to know eighth graders who are going to be coming to East and getting to know them, and hearing everybody singing together is an amazing experience,” she said.
Every year, the district invites guest clinicians to the event to conduct the mass choir performances. This year, the festival’s guest clinician was Derrick Fox, director of choral activities at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Learning from the clinicians is something Fowler said she takes to heart.
“We get to learn things we normally don’t get to do in class,” she said. “Being in this choral festival, I really learn how to be flexible with changes in the music.”