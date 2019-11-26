The Bellevue Public Schools Foundation awarded more than $50,000 innovation grants to more than 40 teachers across the district Nov. 15.
This was the fifth year the district awarded grants to teachers, who submitted applications earlier this school year.
The following teachers earned classroom grants for the 2019—20 school year:
District: Cindy Gengel, $1,200.
Project Search: Renee Proksel, $850.
All elementary: Karissa Schroder, $6,100.
Lewis and Clark Middle School: Linda Dunlap, $120.
Logan Fontenelle Middle School: Amanda Waller, $950.
Mission Middle School: Jeanne Eskra, $450; Terry Sorenson, $800.
Bellevue East/West high schools: Garrett Sims, $1,500.
Bellevue East: Sara Fjell, $550; Angelica Musil, $500; Jeff Wagner, 1,500; Lori Huffman, $1,500; Shannon Dunkel, $700.
Bellevue West: Wade Tracy, $1,500; Emily Arkfeld, $1,500.
Avery Elementary: Kelly Benne, $1,500; Renee Rathje, $780.
Belleaire Elementary: Breanna McLaughlin, $1,500; Kathryn Cervantes, $1,500.
Bellevue Elementary: Kerri Rothanzi, $1,500; Janet McDonald, $650.
Betz Elementary: Taylor Gofta, $750; Meagan Cinfel, $1,500.
Birchcrest Elementary: Nancy Pechar, $1,500; Paxton Norvell, $500; Alyssa Amstutz, $600.
Central Elementary: Meagan Cinfel, $300; Lesley Sprague, $550.
Fairview Elementary: Cody Talarico, $200; Sarah Jacobs, $750; Terrie Brown, $550; Jaime Heinzen, $900.
Fort Crook Elementary: Miranda Hamilton, $500; Meredith Petit, $1,500.
Leonard Lawrence Elementary: Emily Salie, $1,500; Mariah Sugiura, $1,500.
LeMay Elementary: Carmen Lemen, $1,500.
Peter Sarpy Elementary: Maggie Wragge, $400; Renee McArthur, $1,500; Bobbi Jo Williams, $810.
Twin Ridge Elementary: Cristin Fischer, $1,500.
Two Springs Elementary: Aimee Eckstein, $1,500; Laura Jones, $750.
Wake Robin Elementary: Andrew Bowen, $1,500, Mindy Faiman, $750.