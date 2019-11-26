Weather Alert

...STRONG WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT THE REGION TODAY AND TONIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 6 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. STRONG WINDS COULD CAUSE EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO TREES AND POWER LINES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BE PREPARED FOR HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DURING THE EVENING COMMUTE. ALLOW PLENTY OF EXTRA TRAVEL TIME TONIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&