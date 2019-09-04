With the theme of “Together We Can,” Bellevue Public Schools’ fourth-annual Unity Rally had students and staff cha cha-ing into the new school year.
An attempt to be the world record of most people performing the “Cha Cha Slide” by DJ Casper fell short, but the district still set a record for Nebraska.
BPS needed 3,250 people to beat the current record, though fell short with 2,600 participants. Students in all grades, staff, parents and family members all came together to dance after eating from several different food truck vendors.
The current record is 3,231 dancers, broken Oct. 8, 2011, by Girlguiding North West England in Blackpool, U.K.