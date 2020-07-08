Bellevue Public Schools has announced its plans to re-open its district and send students back to school in the fall.
In a letter sent out to parents, superintendent Jeff Rippe said the district intends to have everyone return back to school as normal, with all students in the buildings beginning Aug. 13.
In the letter, Rippe said the district’s administration “has worked with the Nebraska Department of Education and state/local health officials to develop plans to address the challenges we face due to COVID-19 in preparation for a new school year.”
The district, along with local health department officials, recommend students and staff wear face masks and take precautions such as surface cleaning, washing and sanitizing hands and social distancing.
“It is highly probable that BPS will require face coverings for students and staff when social distancing cannot occur,” the letter stated.
“Please be aware that should face coverings be a requirement the BPS Foundation will provide a mask to each student and staff member.”
In an interview with the Leader, Rippe said the district will closely monitor for any students or staff with any symptoms relating to COVID-19 or otherwise.
“Our top concern is the safety of staff and students,” he said.
Rippe said some parents and guardians have addressed their thoughts.
“We provided an opportunity for feedback and there are positives and concerns,” he said.
“We are still in development, and as we gather new information, we will make those plans available to the public.”
Rippe said in the letter that there is a possibility of students returning to at-home learning if the virus persists.
“At this time we plan to open following the current recommended health directives, but please understand that these recommendations change frequently,” the letter stated.
“We will need your cooperation as we adapt our plans in response to any changes in the recommendations from public health officials.”