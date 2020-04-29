Though the Bellevue Public Library remains closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, its staff is still keeping in contact and interacting with its patrons.
In past years to celebrate National Library Week, the library had daily activities and projects inside the building.
But this year, with the COVID-19 outbreak causing the building to close until further notice, those events are either postponed or canceled.
Despite the building’s closing, there are still ways the public can interact with the library through social media, Library Director Julie Dinville said.
“We had a few special things for National Library Week,” Dinville said.
There were book-themed coloring pages available on the Bellevue Public Library Facebook page. Adults were able to help with digital library projects and various social media activities were posted through Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Besides National Library Week, which was April 19-25, the library has utilized its social media to stay in contact with its patrons.
And the library’s Friends Group has even brought treats to give the staff who are still working.
“We’re still here to answer phone calls, emails,” Dinville said. “As far as doing programs and maintaining social distance, we’re very much exploring online options.”
Dinville said there has been a positive response to social media interactions while they have to maintain social distancing.
“We miss them and they miss us,” she said. “We are a public service institution, and we have hundreds coming through the door, so it’s very surreal not to have folks here.
“We’re hoping all community members are well and we look forward to the day we get to see them in person.”