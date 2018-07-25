Lt. Chad Reed of the Bellevue Police Department has more than 3,000 Twitter followers. He utilizes social media to keep the public informed and to show followers that officers are “normal people,” too.
BPD mostly uses Twitter to get information out quicker to its followers, though they also use Facebook and Instagram, too. Besides the BPD official Twitter, many officers (mostly road patrol) have personal Twitter accounts they use for work.
Reed said there was a group of seven or eight people who first signed up for Twitter in 2009, an experiment from the chief of police.
“It wasn’t new back then, but it wasn’t as active in police as with stars and big corporations,” he said.
Reed said BPD personnel have rules they have to follow on social media. They can’t take photos of a crime scene, they have to blur out license plates and they don’t release the names of people at crimes.
Reed and BPD also use Twitter to post humorous tweets to keep the public interested in what’s going on.
”Working nights, there are some really slow nights where there’s nothing I think the public would really care about,” Reed said. “That’s when we’ll switch to doing something that’s humorous just to get the public interest.”
Reed said posting humorous tweets, such as poking fun at the driver during a traffic stop, using GIFs to convey emotion, posting photos of officers with Snapchat filters or tweeting the funny things they’ve heard from people, shows the human side of BPD.
“They see a lot of the official stuff we do, whether it be on the news or in a press release, and they don’t always get the human side of what we do,” he said.
“I’m guessing we see the humor in most things like they do, and I think if it wasn’t for social media, they probably wouldn’t realize that there is some humor in this job, too.”
Reed said feedback is the most important thing to him for social media.
“I would rather have a normal amount of followers plus feedback, because if you have 100,000 followers and no one’s giving you feedback, liking your post or commenting, that doesn’t really matter,” he said.
Reed said BPD receives a good amount of feedback from followers.
“If we’re doing, say, closing a road because of an accident, we’ll get questions: ‘Where’s the detour? Is this going to be all day?’” he said
“We still get a lot of, ‘Thanks for what you do’ responses, which is nice.”
When it comes to news such as road closures or even building fires, Reed said he wants to make sure BPD gets the information out as quickly and accurately as possible.
“We’ll follow along and see if anybody has questions or if there’s misinformation going out there,” he said.
“If there’s misinformation, we will try to correct it, because we don’t want any misinformation out.”
When it comes to Twitter and other social media, Reed said it’s imperative the public stay informed.
“If we’re between a news cycle . . . or we need to get information out quick, it’s the best way to get it out there and it’s coming directly from us so I think the public realizes that it’s accurate and it’s happening now,” he said.