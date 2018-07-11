Bellevue police are advising residents to keep valuables out of their cars overnight and lock their car doors after a string of break-ins across the city.
Olde Towne Bellevue was hit hard Thursday night. BPD reported eight incidents that night. Items were stolen in four of them, and among the items taken were cash, purse, wallet, debit card, social security card and a Ruger .380 LCP.
Three of the incidents reported the car was rummaged through but nothing was taken and another reported a wallet found on the sidewalk in front of the house.
Earlier in the week, BPD reported a number of burglaries involving unlocked cars in the area of 31st Street and Coffey Avenue.
Among items taken from the burglaries were a laptop, vehicle registration, sunglasses, change, circular saw and a phone charger.