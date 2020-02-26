The Bellevue Police Department this year is purchasing 19 new vehicles and auctioning off a portion of its existing fleet.
During the Feb. 19 Bellevue City Council meeting, the governing body gave the OK for acting Police Chief Tom Dargy to purchase the new rides for a total price of $517,611; however, auctioning off current police vehicles is conservatively estimated to drop that cost to $445,111, according to information provided to the council. Released information shows that $500,000 in Capital Improvement funds has been set aside for the purchases.
Currently, BPD has nine marked cruisers that are above the replacement threshold on mileage, Dargy said through a written statement provided to the council. In addition, there are nine unmarked vehicles used by detectives and BPD staff that are either at the replacement threshold for mileage, mechanical wear and tear, or both. Lastly, there is one code enforcement truck that is above the allotted mileage threshold.
The standard for police vehicle replacement, Dargy said, is six years or 60,000 miles for a police pursuit vehicle, and 10 years or 100,000 miles for normal-use vehicles. Provided information shows that all but one of the nine police cruisers in question has surpassed the 80,000-mile threshold, a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria. But, an engine hour meter incorporated into vehicles’ engines measures the amount of idle time a motor runs while a cruiser is in neutral or park.
The manufacturer, from that, is able to establish a conversion rate, which in the case of the cruisers pushed them well over the 80,000-mile threshold. Ford Motor Company, Staff Report information shows, equates every hour of idle time to 33 miles of driving. Dodge Motor Company measures the same time frame as 29 miles. General Motor Company, Dargy said, has not issued a conversion rate.
With that conversion system in place, the nine cruisers being replaced have all tallied more than 200,000 miles. Of the 10 non-pursuit vehicles being replaced, six — as of Feb. 18 —were under the 100,000-mile threshold considered acceptable for non-pursuit vehicles. But, as Dargy noted, mechanical wear and tear also plays a factor.
Dargy, through a written statement to the council, noted how big of a factor idle time can play.
“A vehicle may appear to be low in miles, but in reality, could be much higher do to the hour meter and vehicle idle time inherent to police work,” he said. “For example, the department K-9 vehicles are idled for long periods of time due to their work assignment.
“If one of the K-9 vehicles shows it to have 79,337 on the odometer, but has an additional 8,136 idle hours (one idle hour converted to 32 miles) on the engine, a more accurate number of mileage for the vehicle would be 339,689 miles, as the vehicle is approximately 5 years old.”
With Ward 2 Councilman Bob Stinson absent, the remaining council members unanimously approved the action.