The Bellevue Police Department worked closely with the Omaha Police Department, assisting) during recent protests.
Several protests around the metro area were held in response to the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white police officer, Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis.
Andy Jashinske, spokesperson for BPD, said the department has stepped in when needed with Omaha, and around its own city.
“We’re constantly watching and identifying threats to the community,” he said. “We’ve sent officers to Omaha, to 72nd and Dodge streets and the Old Market, and we have officers working the road.”
Jashinske said there were officers who assisted at the southeast precinct at Deer Park Boulevard in Omaha.
“We are willing and able to assist in any way,” he said.
Bellevue also had a smaller protest on Galvin and Harlan roads May 31. The three-hour demonstration drew up to 100 people throughout the evening.
“It went really well and it was an honor to be part of it,” Jashinske said. “Everyone was calm during the protest and it was exciting to see the community react.”
Howard Banks, the school resource officer supervisor for BPD, said he was happy to interact and converse with Bellevue citizens during the protest.
“I support people peacefully protesting and standing up for what they believe in,” Banks said. “As a department, we wanted to show that we support and will stand with peaceful protesters against bad police officers.
“The conversations were great, they were peaceful, informative and challenged both sides to listen and empathize with one another. These type of conversations will help us strengthen our community.”
Banks said he contacted the protest’s organizer, Marcus Jarmon, to see if the officers could join the protesters peacefully and support the community.
“For the most part, I believe that many of the citizens in Bellevue appreciate the police department’s efforts in trying to keep them safe,” Banks said.
Though Omaha and Bellevue both issued curfews June 1 for 72 hours, Bellevue lifted its a day early after finding “no threat against the community.”
“We had no issues,” Jashinske said. “We had some minor groups pop up at 24th and Cornhusker, but it was a whole lot of nothing.”
Jashinske said in his 20 years at BPD, the most protests the department has assisted with were the regular demonstrators at the CARE abortion clinic in Olde Towne.
“We’ve never had protests here like this,” Jashinske said. “We’ve had national instances such as what happened in Baltimore and Ferguson (Missouri), and (there have been) protests in Omaha, but they haven’t reached Bellevue.”
Banks said he wants Bellevue residents to feel protected by the police department.
“As humans, we all have our own thoughts and opinions, and we should be able to peacefully express those thoughts and opinions to one another,” he said.
“We all need to open up our hearts and ears and listen to one another and not take it personal if we disagree with one another. We may not agree, but we can try to empathize with where that person is coming from.”
Jashinske said he was proud to join the Bellevue demonstration, and said the community relationship with Bellevue Police Department helped the protest remain peaceful.
“Nobody’s perfect, and no agency is perfect,” he said.
“We are so blessed here to have a supportive community, and we don’t take that for granted. We agree on justice and equality, and our job is to keep everyone safe.”