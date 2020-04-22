With the coronavirus causing businesses to practice social distancing, the Bellevue Police Department remains open to protect the public.
BPD has had a few adjustments to help the community and its officers stay safe during the public health pandemic.
Lt. Andy Jashinske, spokesperson for the department, said many of the small adjustments the department has made aren’t out of the ordinary.
Some changes have been providing officers gloves, masks and hand sanitizer for the road, though only the masks are the new addition.
“We’re also no longer responding to sick party calls with only one member,” Jashinske said, adding that if a rescue squad does need them for any emergencies, the officers will be there.
To limit face-to-face contact, the department will handle as many calls as possible over the phone.
Though the department has limited the amount of officers in at a time, Jashinske said there’s only so much they can do.
“We’ve gone digital so we don’t have too many officers (in the building),” he said. “We also have officers assigned to keep work clean.”
The officers are still making traffic stops, though they are minimizing minor issues such as burnt out taillights.
As far as social distancing goes, Jashinske said officers are taught early on to always keep a distance from people as a safety precaution.
“It comes naturally and we have it built in us,” he said.
At the beginning of the outbreak, Jashinske said calls went down significantly, but have since gone back to normal.
Jashinske said there have been typically more disturbance and domestic violence calls, and the department has also had to ticket Quality Ink tattoo parlor for piercing and tattooing outside social distancing laws.
Jashinske said he encourages residents to abide by the current guidelines.
“We ask to try and be patient with each other and follow the rules to the best of their abilities,” he said. “We’re still here to serve the community and help while also keeping us and the public safe.”