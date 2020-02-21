Three middle schoolers are showing what hard work and friendship can accomplish.
In its first year competing in the FIRST LEGO League competition, the Henry Davis Bryan Middle School’s Boys & Girls Club is climbing in ranks and forming close friendships.
Comprised of Kayloni Turner and Kaitlyn Whitworth from Bryan Middle School, and Grace Nilson from St. Bernadette Catholic School, the team formed when the Boys & Girls Club opened in August.
FIRST LEGO League was created for students in fourth through eighth grades to compete in different engineering challenges and construct robots out of LEGOs.
The group’s first competition at Lewis & Clark Middle School in Bellevue Jan. 29 saw them place eighth out of 47 teams.
The girls now advance to the state competition Saturday at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
The middle schoolers all had an interest in robotics, which caused them to sign up for the team.
What they didn’t know was how close they would all become.
“I signed up because I really like robotics,” Grace said. “There were a bunch of people that just didn’t keep going, that just dropped out, and the three of us stayed in and kept going to the competition.”
Grace said the group’s three personalities work very well together, with Kayloni being more calm, Kaitlyn being more maternal and Grace being the team leader.
Kaitlyn said the team has a very close dynamic.
“We’re all so different, and I think because we’re all so different, we work so well together,” she said.
Coming to the Boys & Girls Club from St. Bernadette, Grace said she was happy to find the two girls to share their love of robotics.
“They were kind of the first people I became friends with here,” she said.
At the competition, Kayloni and Kaitlyn were on their own due to Grace’s schedule, but Kaitlyn said they pulled through to place eighth.
“We had never been alone together without Grace,” Kaitlyn said. “The whole time up there, it was terrifying, but it was a good scared. It was a great feeling because it was like, ‘I can do this.’”
Placing so high in their first competition, Kaitlyn said the team is looking to improve.
“I think we did really well because it’s our first year here and none of us have done anything in a group together before,” she said.
During practices, the team works on the different prompts, coding, timing their competitions and building their bots.
Grace said the team hopes to go to the world competition.
“We are currently working on upping our scores and try to go to the world competition, so we’re trying to get our scores high enough that we can have a chance at going to world,” she said. “We’re learning to keep going further.”