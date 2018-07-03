The Bellevue Little Theatre wants to make contact with anyone who performed at the theater during the past 50 years or who helped in any way to produce the shows.
The theater will mark its 50th anniversary this year with a celebration on Aug. 24 and past actors, actresses and support staff are invited to attend the celebration or to volunteer to be part of the entertainment.
Clare Sue Arnsdorff, publicity director for the theater, said interested persons should contact Kerri Jo Watts at kjo123@yahoo.com.
“Many performers, ages 8 and up have helped to make the last 50 years memorable, and we want to reconnect with all of them,” she said.
Information is also available at bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com.
— Eugene Curtin