Auditions will be held in July for “Big Fish,” a musical that will open the Bellevue Little Theatre’s 2018-19 season in its 50th year.
The auditions will be at 7 p.m. on July 8 and July 9.
Callbacks will be July 10, again at 7 p.m.
Approximately 18 adults are needed to fill 12 speaking roles and a supporting chorus. In addition, one boy appearing to be about 12 years of age, is needed.
Those auditioning will be asked to sing 16 to 32 bars of music and to wear comfortable clothing for a short dance audition. No a capella will be permitted. An accompanist will be provided, but printed music will be needed.
For information email the director at laureen.pickle@cox.net
‘Big Fish’ tells the heart-warming story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to the fullest. His larger-than-life stories thrill all around him —especially his wife, Sandra.
Their son, Will, is soon to become a father and is determined to uncover the truth behind his father’s epic tales. ‘Big Fish’ unfolds as we travel with Will down the path of discovery.
Rehearsals are tentatively scheduled to begin July 15. The production will open Sept. 14 and run for three weekends, closing on Sept. 30
D. Laureen Pickle will direct, with Chris Ebke serving as musical director and Kerri Jo Watts as choreographer. Melissa Carnahan will be stage manager.